Man wanted in connection to a Hardin County homicide is in custody

  • Updated
Nathan Bahr

ELDORA, Iowa - A man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation is in custody.

The Eldora Police Department says it got a 911 call around 4:45 am Friday and sent officers to a home in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue.  Police say they found a dead woman inside the home.  The investigation into the death, which has been declared a homicide, led police to seek out Nathan Cole Bahr, 28.

Bahr is now in custody, according to the Eldora Police Department. 

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Eldora Emergency Management, and Eldora EMS assisted with this investigation.

Gray Toyota Camry

Picture of a 2020 gray Toyota Camry.
Nathan Bahr

