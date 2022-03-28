Man sentenced for 100-mph chase through Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - A man who led law enforcement on a 100-mile per hour pursuit through Worth County is sentenced to time served.
James Justus Rogers, 49 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to eluding for the incident on October 29, 2021. Court documents state Rogers was seen speeding away from the area near the Diamond Jo Casino, hitting 105 mph before stopping at a home in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Avenue.
Law enforcement says it found Rogers' vehicle empty but followed footprints in the mud to find Rogers hiding in a tree-lined area.
In addition to time served, Rogers was given an $855 fine but that was suspended.