Man pleads not guilty to selling M-30 pills in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man suspected of dealing a dangerous drug in Mower County is pleading not guilty.
Gumdel Nygare Gilo, 25 of Burnsville, was arrested in early February and charged with second-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department says Gilo sold 120 M-30 pills to a confidential informant on November 29, 2022. Investigators say the M-30 pills are similar to fake oxycodone pills that are known to contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.
Court documents indicate Gilo has three previous convictions in Mower County, one for violent felon with a firearm and two for fifth-degree drug possession.
No trial date has been set.