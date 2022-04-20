Man found in Dodge County field with his 4-year-old is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It started with a man and his four-year-old daughter found in a field in near freezing temperatures. It’s ended with a plea deal and probation.
Michael Wayne Emmers, 37 of Le Center, has pleaded guilty to DWI and misdemeanor domestic assault. Two counts of child endangerment and a second count of domestic assault have been dropped.
Emmers was arrested on September 26, 2021. Rochester police say Emmers’ 15-year-old son called them, saying he and his sister were driving around with their father and he seemed drunk. Police say Emmers started punching his son, who jumped out of the car at a red light.
Court documents say Emmers drove away with his daughter still in the vehicle. They were tracked to the Byron area and the Olmsted and Dodge County sheriff’s offices, Kasson police, and a Minnesota State Patrol airplane began a search. Rochester police called Emmers’ cell phone and say he sounded drunk. He told police that he and his daughter were in a field.
Emmers’ car was found near Highway 14 and 2nd Avenue NW and the State Patrol plane detected the heat signature of Emmers and his daughter about 500 feet south of the vehicle. Police say the temperature was around 40 degrees.
Emmers has now been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay a $700 fine.