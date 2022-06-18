Man arrested for attempted murder for gunfire outside a Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An arrest has been made for gunfire outside a Rochester gas station early Wednesday morning.
Lionell Bailey, 38, was arrested in Winona on Friday and is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police said it happened at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday at 7th St. and N. Broadway when a 42-year-old Rochester man was walking through the area of the Holiday Gas Station gas pumps. A passenger in the vehicle at one of the pumps began shooting and the victim fled on foot.
“Multiple agencies and teams, including RPD’s Major Crimes Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Technology Forensics Unit, demonstrated exemplary collaboration to quickly find the suspect,” says Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.
The Winona Police Department, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also assisted with Bailey’s arrest.