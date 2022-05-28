Man, 20, stabbed in Rochester; police say suspect has been identified

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a stabbing Friday night that left a 20-year-old man injured.
Authorities said Saturday that it happened at 10:34 p.m. at Windsor Court Apartments when a man was stabbed in his mid-section. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital.
"A suspect has been identified, and there is no immediate threat to the public," police said.
One witness who called 911 said they heard fighting on the third floor of the complex and then a woman "screaming for her life."
That witness later heard the woman running up and down the stairs of the multi-level apartment building and saw her help the victim down.
Law enforcement, including Rochester police and Minnesota State Patrol, were on scene, questioning witnesses and also searching around the parking lot and the perimeter of the complex for a weapon and suspect.