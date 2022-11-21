Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County.
Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Court documents state Harvey was driving north on Highway 65 on July 29 when she crossed the center line a little after 10 pm and crashed head on into the southbound vehicle driven by John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea. The collision happened just north of Kensett.
The Iowa State Patrol says Hinderscheid was killed and Harvey’s vehicle was left upside down in the middle of the road. A semi then struck Harvey’s vehicle, killing her three-year-old son. Harvey was taken to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment of her injuries.
Investigators say a blood test found Harvey’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .127 percent, above the legal limit of .08 percent.
Criminal charges were filed Friday in Worth County District Court.