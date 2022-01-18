 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Hayfield man arrested for weekend stabbing in Dodge Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Tyler Stroud 3

Tyler Stroud 

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A man is being held on $200,000 bond after a weekend stabbing in Dodge County.

Tyler Stroud, 35 of Hayfield, is in the Steele County Jail on a charge of second-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of misdemeanor weapons possession.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 9-1-1 call on Saturday.  A married couple in Dodge Center said a friend, Stroud, had come to their home and was acting strangely.  The couple say they thought Stroud might have been off his medication.  The husband says he asked Stroud to leave.  Stroud allegedly refused and that escalated into a confrontation where the 30-year-old husband was stabbed and Stroud drove away.

The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol located Stroud driving the same vehicle.  Multiple patrol cars from the State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office followed Stroud but did not turn on their lights or sirens to start a chase.  The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they were following Stroud to see if he would stop at some point and could be taken into custody.

Stop sticks were eventually deployed on Highway 14 but Stroud drove around them.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says after driving on random roads in both Dodge and Olmsted counties, Stroud stopped at the intersection of 11th Street and Olmsted County Road 5.  That’s where two Dodge County deputies used their vehicles to box Stroud in and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Tags

Recommended for you