Hayfield man arrested for weekend stabbing in Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – A man is being held on $200,000 bond after a weekend stabbing in Dodge County.
Tyler Stroud, 35 of Hayfield, is in the Steele County Jail on a charge of second-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of misdemeanor weapons possession.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 9-1-1 call on Saturday. A married couple in Dodge Center said a friend, Stroud, had come to their home and was acting strangely. The couple say they thought Stroud might have been off his medication. The husband says he asked Stroud to leave. Stroud allegedly refused and that escalated into a confrontation where the 30-year-old husband was stabbed and Stroud drove away.
The victim was taken to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol located Stroud driving the same vehicle. Multiple patrol cars from the State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office followed Stroud but did not turn on their lights or sirens to start a chase. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they were following Stroud to see if he would stop at some point and could be taken into custody.
Stop sticks were eventually deployed on Highway 14 but Stroud drove around them.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says after driving on random roads in both Dodge and Olmsted counties, Stroud stopped at the intersection of 11th Street and Olmsted County Road 5. That’s where two Dodge County deputies used their vehicles to box Stroud in and he was taken into custody without further incident.