Guilty plea ends second trial in Rochester murder case before it begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of the murder of Garad Roble has pleaded guilty.

A second trial for Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33 of Rochester, was scheduled to start Monday but court documents state Abukar entered a guilty plea to one count of second-degree murder.  No sentencing date has been set.

Abukar’s first murder trial in December 2021 ended in a mistrial when the Olmsted County jury could not agree on a verdict.

The other man charged with Roble’s March 2019 death, Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.

