Former Owatonna youth pastor arrested for inappropriate relationship with a teen

Sean Masopust

OWATONNA, Minn. – A former youth pastor has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Sean Patrick Masopust, 32 of Owatonna, was booked into the Steele County Jail on Tuesday and is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.  Court documents state that Masopust had inappropriate contact with a youth group member at Northridge Church in the summer of 2018 when Masopust was 28 and the victim was 17.

Investigators say the relationship involved social media messages, nude photos, and some physical contact but no sexual intercourse.  The victim told law enforcement Masopust initiated the relationship and she just went along with it.

Court documents state the relationship ended in October 2018 and Masopust sent the victim a text message on her 18th birthday that said “I hope you can find it in the depths of your heart and soul to forgive me.  It was never my intention to hurt you.  I take responsibility for everything and for that I humbly apologize.  I almost lost my wife and family and am so ashamed of what I did.”

Owatonna police say they were informed of the inappropriate behavior in December 2021 by Northridge Church.

