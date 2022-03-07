Former Canton city clerk accused of embezzling more than $100,000 is sentenced

PRESTON, Iowa – Embezzling from the City of Canton is sending the former city clerk/treasurer to jail.
Lolitta Maria Melander, 54 of Lanesboro, was sentenced Monday to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail and 10 years of supervised probation. Melander must also pay restitution in the amount of $69,916 and perform 50 hours of community work service.
Melander pleaded guilty to one count of theft by swindle in exchange for 25 other felony charges being dismissed.
After a routine financial audit, Melander resigned as city clerk/treasurer in March 2019 and she was charged in October 2019 with embezzling $134,639 in Canton city funds between 2011 and 2019,
Melander has received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record is she successfully completes all parts of her sentence.