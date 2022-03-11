Court docs: Garner woman arrested for 100-mph chase while intoxicated

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Garner woman is facing criminal charges after a 100-mile per hour chase in Winnebago County.
Shauni Elizabeth Turnmeyer, 31, was arrested for eluding and OWI-2nd offense just before 1 am on March 3. Court documents state Turnmeyer was driving and refused to stop for a marked patrol car with lights and siren activated. Law enforcement says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph and ended near the intersection of 180th Street and 430th Avenue.
The arresting officer says Turnmeyer smelled of alcohol and a breath test showed her blood alcohol level at .168, more than twice the legal limit.