Collision that killed two from Mason City sends Floyd County woman to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A drunken collision that killed two people from Mason City is sending a Floyd County woman to prison.
Casey Jo Lindahl, 29 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars and ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution for causing the crash that claimed the lives of Chris Anderson, 77, and Anita Anderson, 76.
Lindahl pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment for the head-on collision on September 4, 2021. Lindahl was legally intoxicated when she drove across the center line near the intersection of 140th Street and Underwood Avenue and collided with Chris and Anita Anderson.
Court documents state Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the collision.