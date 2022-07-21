Charles City man arrested for crashing a car into his neighbor's house

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for intentionally crashing a car into his neighbor’s home.
James Ray Foster Jr., 51 of Charles City, is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations, and OWI-1st offense.
Law enforcement says Foster deliberately crashed a car into his neighbor’s home on July 12, then backed up and drove the car through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the neighbor’s property. Investigators say the car got stuck and Foster returned to his home. When law enforcement went to Foster’s home, he’s accused of charging at an officer in an aggressive manner with intent to inflict serious injury. Court documents state Foster smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech but refused to take any sobriety tests or give a urine specimen for testing.
Investigators say Foster admitted to attacking his neighbors because he thought they were out to get him and were flying stealth drones over his property.
Foster was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $43,000 cash only bond.