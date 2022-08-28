Cannon Falls chase leads to arrest of suspected Twin Cities kidnapper

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a reported abduction in the Twin Cities led to a chase in southern Minnesota.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says officers were called to Casey’s General Store on Main Street around 10:48 am Saturday about a female who reported escaping after being kidnapped in the Twin Cities. Police say they located the suspected kidnapper driving a vehicle and began a pursuit.
Cannon Falls police say the suspect vehicle drove through the west side of town before crashing into a squad car. The suspect then kept going north on Highway 52. Police say the officer driving the squad car was not injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol used cameras to try and find the suspect vehicle but lost sight of it. Cannon Falls police say an alert was sent out to locate the vehicle, and it was seen in Northfield and then heading south on Interstate 35. Police say there was a chase that went into Faribault, where witnesses saw the suspect vehicle stop and the driver was taken into custody.
No further information on this incident has been released.