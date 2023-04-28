 Skip to main content
Byron man to stand trial for threatening deputies

  • Updated
Todd McIntyre

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening sheriff’s deputies is pleading not guilty.

Todd Allyn McIntyre, 50 of Byron, is charged with violating a no-contact order and terroristic threats.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Towne Drive NW in Byron on January 5.  McIntyre was found hiding in a closet and when he was taken into custody, McIntyre allegedly headbutted a rear window of the car, was belligerent, and made threats toward the deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office says a woman at the scene made threats about crashing into squad cars if they responded.  She was not arrested.

McIntyre is set to stand trial starting June 12.

