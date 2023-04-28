Byron man to stand trial for threatening deputies

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening sheriff’s deputies is pleading not guilty.
Todd Allyn McIntyre, 50 of Byron, is charged with violating a no-contact order and terroristic threats.
Deputies were called to the 800 block of Towne Drive NW in Byron on January 5. McIntyre was found hiding in a closet and when he was taken into custody, McIntyre allegedly headbutted a rear window of the car, was belligerent, and made threats toward the deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office says a woman at the scene made threats about crashing into squad cars if they responded. She was not arrested.
McIntyre is set to stand trial starting June 12.