Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city.
A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
On November 29th, a 94-year-old man reported his backyard porch door was damaged and the rear door of his home was kicked in. A safe in the home was broken open and the home looked like had been ransacked. This home was located in the 900 block of Northern Heights Dr. NE.
A home on the 600 block of that same street was also broken into and ransacked.
Police are asking anyone in that area to check camera footage for anyone suspicious.