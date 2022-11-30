 Skip to main content
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city.

A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE.  The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open.  A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened.  The victim was unsure what was stolen.

On November 29th, a 94-year-old man reported his backyard porch door was damaged and the rear door of his home was kicked in.  A safe in the home was broken open and the home looked like had been ransacked.  This home was located in the 900 block of Northern Heights Dr. NE.

A home on the 600 block of that same street was also broken into and ransacked.

Police are asking anyone in that area to check camera footage for anyone suspicious.  

