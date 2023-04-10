Authorities end large-scale organized searches

WINONA, Minn.--The Winona Police Department says it is ending the large organized search for Kingsbury.
However, the department as well as agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are continuing to cover grounds and other public safety partners are also on standby, ready to assist.
As law enforcements expanded its search into areas of Houston County, KIMT News 3 reached out to ask how searching efforts were going within their county lines. A representative with Houston County Sheriff’s office said the Kingsbury search has only expanded nearly half a mile into their county lines.
After reaching out to the Winona PD, they the call to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. When asked if they were able to pinpoint any specific areas as they are looking for Kingsbury based on details received they told us there's no new information. we also asked if there were any other plans to continue expanding areas of search.
A representative said they “don't have that information at this time. That is based off the latest investigative uh, what we've been able to come up with during the investigation. And it also was Emergency Managements folks were planning that part of the search."