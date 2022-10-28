Attorney's Office: Fatal shooting by RPD officer was justified (with body cam footage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man following a robbery was justified in doing so, the Mower County Attorney's Office said.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso on July 29. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
"Mr. Hippler’s actions and statements gave Officer Bottcher no option other than the use of deadly force. Based upon the information available to Officer Bottcher at the time he fired his weapon at Mr. Hippler, a reasonable officer in his position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer and/or other persons from death or great bodily harm. Thus, Officer Bottcher was justified in his use of deadly force and we will take no further action in this matter," the attorney's office said.