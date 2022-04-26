Arrest made in murder of 10-year-old in western Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin – Police say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lily Peters.
The body of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Her death was classified as a homicide.
WQOW-TV is now reporting that Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm has said a juvenile known to Lily has been arrested. The identity of the juvenile has not been released but Chief Kelm did refer to the juvenile as “he.”
WQOW reports Chief Kelm says the juvenile as arrested in Chippewa Falls and there is no longer any threat to the community.
"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back, or change what happened, we are very grateful to deliver this news for the family and for the community," says Kelm.