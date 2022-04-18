Arrest made in fatal Cedar Rapids night club shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man has been arrested for the fatal night club shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was captured Monday just after 10 am in the 500 block of Holiday Plaza Drive in Matteson, Illinois. He’s wanted in Linn County for first-degree murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm for the April 10 shooting at the Taboo Night Club that killed two people and injured 10 others.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department says it contacted the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force on April 11 for assistance in locating Walker. By the next day, U.S. Marshals say they found information indicating Walker had left Iowa. On April 14, he was tracked to the Greater Chicago area.
U.S. Marshals say Walker was arrested without incident Monday morning and taken to Chicago Police District 5 for processing and to await extradition back to Iowa.
The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force comprises officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Marion Police Department, Sioux City Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Iowa Department of Corrections.