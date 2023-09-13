Algona police officer shot Wednesday night, suspect in custody

ALGONA, Iowa - According to Iowa State Patrol, the man accused of shooting a police officer late Wednesday night was taken into custody around midnight.
The suspect is 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona. State Patrol says the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S Minnesota St. The officer's condition is currently not known.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Blue Alert and the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office has given the "all clear" on its Facebook page. A Blue Alert is used to alert law enforcement that a suspect is on the loose and is a threat to officers.
Original story:
ALGONA, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says shots were fired involving an officer Wednesday night and the suspect remains at large.
As of now, the condition of the officer is unknown.
According to Algona radio station, KLGA, the shooting happened near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds.
At this time, the Iowa DCI urges city residents to stay home and lock their doors.