Algona police officer shot and killed Wednesday night, suspect in custody

ALGONA, Iowa – An Algona police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) say Officer Kevin Cram, 33, was on patrol in Algona when he was notified just before 8 pm of an active arrest warrant for Kyle Ricke out of Palo Alto County for harassment.
DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt says Officer Cram knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area. Mortvedt says Officer Cram saw Ricke in the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street and told Ricke he was under arrest.
Mortvedt says that’s when Ricke shot Cram. Officer Cram’s body was found by other police officers and EMS and taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.
Ricke, 43, was located and arrested at 11:50 pm Wednesday near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. He has been charged with first-degree murder in Kossuth County and will be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.
An autopsy on Officer Cram with the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner is pending.
The DPS and DCI say Officer Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, serving for the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015 and the Algona Police Department from 2015-2023.
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement on this tragedy:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of law enforcement hero Kevin Cram last night in Algona. Officer Cram wore the badge with honor to serve and protect. As we mourn his heartbreaking loss, we remember Officer Cram’s selfless service and keep his family in our prayers. We will never take for granted the sacrifices made to keep us safe, and we will always stand strong alongside our law enforcement heroes.”
Previous story below
ALGONA, Iowa - According to Iowa State Patrol, the man accused of shooting a police officer late Wednesday night was taken into custody around midnight.
The suspect is 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona. State Patrol says the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S Minnesota St. The officer's condition is currently not known.
Ricke was captured just before midnight and taken into custody in Brown County, Minnesota.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Blue Alert and the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office has given the "all clear" on its Facebook page. A Blue Alert is used to alert law enforcement that a suspect is on the loose and is a threat to officers.
Original story:
ALGONA, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says shots were fired involving an officer Wednesday night and the suspect remains at large.
As of now, the condition of the officer is unknown.
According to Algona radio station, KLGA, the shooting happened near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds.
At this time, the Iowa DCI urges city residents to stay home and lock their doors.