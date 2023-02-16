Albert Lea teen arrested for car chase, drugs in North Iowa

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota teen is finally arrested for a chase and crash in Worth County almost nine months ago.
Samuel Jeffery Bingham, 18 of Albert Lea, has been booked into the Worth County Jail for eluding and a drug violation.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Bingham was spotted driving out of Northwood on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed on May 27, 2022. A deputy says radar indicated Bingham was going 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. A pursuit began where Bingham allegedly turned west on 490th Street and turned off his lights.
The deputy says Bingham failed to make a turn, lost control, went into the ditch, and flipped. Court documents state Bingham’s vehicle came to a stop upside down in the 4900 block of Mockingbird Avenue.
Law enforcement says Bingham got out of his vehicle and tried to run away but was caught and taken into custody. Investigators say Bingham’s vehicle was searched and loose marijuana and a backpack containing more marijuana, a scale with marijuana residue, and many small plastic baggies were found.
Bingham was cited for a driving misdemeanor and released to his mother’s custody while the marijuana and other evidence was sent to the State lab for testing. Court documents state the lab determined In October 2022 there had been 38 grams of marijuana in Bingham’s vehicle.
Bingham was arrested Wednesday in Freeborn County.