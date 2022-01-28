Albert Lea man gets federal life sentence for child pornography

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Child pornography is sending a southern Minnesota man to federal prison for the rest of his life.
Travis Kyle Mayer, 33 of Albert Lea, was given a life sentence Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
A federal jury convicted Mayer on two counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender, and one count obstruction of justice.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Mayer downloaded child porn from a Russia-based website in 2017 and then exploited a 15-year-old girl in 2018 into producing child porn that Mayer possessed and distributed. He was also accused of trying to interfere with the investigation by asking a witness to lie about his crimes.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Albert Lea Police Department.