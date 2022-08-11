Albert Lea homicide suspect arrested in rural Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea homicide suspect is in custody after he was found hiding at a rural Forest City residence.
Authorities said Ben Moreno, wanted in the death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was found early Thursday morning.
"Our detectives coordinated their efforts with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa and Moreno was arrested at about 0100, on 11 Aug 2022, without incident," the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 3:22 pm Tuesday about an adult male who had been shot in the 7500 block of 160th Street, Albert Lea. Deputies, along with Glenville first responders and a Mayo Ambulance crew arrived as the scene. A victim was found and first aid was given but the victim was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the victim and another man were leaving the location in an SUV, turned out of the driveway to head west on 160th Street, and were struck by multiple gunshots. The SUV stopped and the shooting victim exited to walk back to the house. The other man in the SUV said he heard one more shot, realized the victim was not coming back to the SUV, and drove away.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with this investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office says Moreno and the victim knew each other and there were “issues” between the two men.