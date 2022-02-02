2 in custody after 1 killed, 1 critically injured following Minnesota school shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s elected leaders are expressing their sorrow and support after two students were shot, one fatally, outside a suburban Minneapolis school.
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to today’s shooting in Richfield. I just got off the phone with Police Chief Henthorne to thank him and his team for effective coordination and a fast response. Because of their quick work, those responsible will be held accountable.— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 2, 2022
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were scheduled to speak Tuesday at a different school in the same suburb, Richfield, but that event was canceled.
Governor Walz says:
“As a dad, I know that hearing of a shooting by a school is a parent’s greatest fear. Minnesotans deserve to know that when they send their kids to school, they will come home safely.”
“My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers whose confidence in that expectation has been shaken today. We need more than words, though — we need action. We need action to get guns off the streets and prevent violent crime in the first place. I remain committed to working with officials at all levels of government to seek needed change.”
“We know that one young person will not come home to their family tonight. My heart breaks that a young life was lost as the result of gunfire.”
“Thank you to the police officers and school personnel who rushed to the scene and helped ensure the students’ safety.”
“We are coordinating with local law enforcement and have offered the assistance of additional state resources as we continue to gather information.”
The statement from Lt. Governor Flanagan:
“I am devastated by the shooting that occurred outside a Richfield school today. I grieve with the parents, teachers, and community members impacted, and with the kids who lost a member of their school community and were deeply shaken today. Most of all, I grieve for the parents whose child is not coming home. This violence is unacceptable.
“As a mom, my number one priority is my daughter’s safety. As Lieutenant Governor, my priority is the safety of every child in Minnesota. It’s on us to work together to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place.”
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said the students were shot outside South Education Center. The surviving student was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon at a local hospital. Henthorne said suspects fled and police searched the area.
South Education Center has about 200 students, according to its website, which describes it as a school that offers special education programs and an alternative high school. District 287 Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said the students were shot near the school’s front entrance.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that a family friend identified the student killed as Jamari Rice.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.