Cresco woman hurt in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Cresco woman is hurt in a crash in northeast Iowa.
It happened around 7:41 am Monday in the northwest corner of Winneshiek County. The Sheriff’s Office says Kerrie Anna Rogne, 31, was driving an SUV west on Iowa Highway 139 when she drifted off to the north side of the road. The Sheriff’s Office says Rogne tried to pull back onto the roadway but overcorrected and started to slide.
The SUV went into the south ditch and turned onto its side.
According to the crash report, Rogne complained of pain after the accident and was taken by ambulance to Regional Health Services of Howard County for treatment.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the crash caused about $14,000 in damage.