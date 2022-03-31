Cresco man sentenced for northeast Iowa car theft

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County man is sentenced for car theft in Winneshiek County.
Brandon Joseph Kimber, 23 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend five years in prison, with credit for time served. Kimber was also ordered to pay a $1,025 fine.
Investigators said Kimber stole a 2011 Dodge Avenger that had been left running to warm up outside The Fort bar in Fort Atkinson on November 3, 2021. The vehicle was recovered on November 8, 2021, near St. Lucas. Law enforcement found video evidence of Kimber driving the stolen vehicle.
Court documents state Kimber has 2018 convictions for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Winneshiek and Howard counties and convictions for third-degree burglary of motor vehicles in Winneshiek, Howard, and Fayette counties.