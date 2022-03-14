Cresco man sent to prison for child sex abuse

CRESCO, Iowa – Sexually abusing two children is sending a Howard County man to prison.
Steven James Shipman, 49 of Cresco, has pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, and lascivious acts with a child.
Law enforcement says Shipman sexually abused two different children, one in 2020, and one in 2021, and that his crimes included showing obscene material to an underage victim, engaging in multiple sex acts with his victims, and possessing videos of a victim performing sex acts.
Shipman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with credit for time served, and fined $4,110.