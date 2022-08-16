Cresco man pleads not guilty to truck theft, child endangerment

CRESCO, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck and a small child.
Steven Robert Wildman, 34 of Cresco, is now scheduled to stand trial November 16 for first-degree theft, violating a custodial order, eluding, third-degree burglary, child endangerment, and OWI-1st offense.
Wildman was arrested on August 3 after a chase in Howard County. A 911 call came in about the theft of a black truck with a trailer full of scrap. The pursuit began on Robin Avenue and continued on Highway 9, reaching between 80 and 90 miles an hour. Court documents state the truck rammed through a chain blocking access to the Turkey River Wildlife Area and a pursuing sheriff’s vehicle got stuck in the mud.
The truck was found, empty and out of fuel, a short time later.
Wildman was then arrested by the Cresco Police Department while he was allegedly trying to steal an SUV for sale that was parked along Highway 9. Officers say they found Wildman’s 15-month-old daughter in the SUV.