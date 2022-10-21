Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner

CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game.
Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.05.
InstaPlay tickets are called "scratchless" because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. Rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.