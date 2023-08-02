Cresco man gravely injured in Winneshiek County crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Howard County man was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Raymond Edward Swatek, 69 of Cresco, was driving a pickup truck west on Pole Line Road when he lost control in the 3400 block, went into the south ditch, and hit a power pole. This crashed happened a little before 6 pm Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office says Swatek was thrown out a side window by the impact and had to be air lifted to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The crash report says Swatek suffered incapacitating injuries.