Cresco man badly hurt in weekend crash in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A medical condition is being blamed for a crash that injured a Howard County driver on Saturday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Ronald Richard Jensen, 70 of Cresco, was driving north on V64 when he apparently had a medical incident that caused him to lose control, go into the east ditch, roll several times over 128th Street and stop in the ditch on the north side of 128th Street.
The Sheriff’s Office says Jensen was severely injured and mechanical devices had to be used to remove him from his vehicle, which was totaled. The crash report states this accident happened around 5 pm Saturday in rainy conditions.