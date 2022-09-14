Creekside Business Park granted $2.2 million in grant funds

AUSTIN, Minn. - A local business park is receiving $2.j2 million to help support job growth and economic diversification by making infrastructure upgrades.
Creekside Business Park in Austin has been granted the more than $2 million grant by the Economic Development Administration funded through the American Rescue Plan.
The grant is allowing for the development of a 57-acre parcel at the park to bring in new business and job opportunities.
City administrator Craig Clark says a $40 million project, Nu-Tek BioScience, has already kicked-off development in the park. The hope is to continue that momentum.
Clark explained, "We're going to be more of a bioscience focused park, attract other pharmaceutical companies that might be interested in joining them, working with new tech. We're excited about that possibility going forward as well."
According to a release the city of Austin estimated upgrades would create a total of 200 jobs, 50 retained jobs, and generate $200 million in private investments through new business and job opportunities.