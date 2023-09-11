Credit agencies again give Olmsted County their highest rating

Rochester, Minn. – Olmsted County says the taxpayers will benefit from its continuing to have the best credit rating possible.
Moody’s Investors Service has given Olmsted County a Aaa credit rating while S&P Global Ratings gives the county a AAA long-term rating, both the highest scores possible. Higher credit ratings means a lower cost to borrow money.
“Our team’s hard work, dedication, and strategic approach has truly paid off; we received exceptionally positive feedback from both Moody’s and S&P,” says Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Román Cátala. “The positive accolades reaffirm our position as a strong and well-managed organization in the eyes of the financial community. It also underscores the impact of our collective efforts in maintaining transparency, robust financial practices, and forward-thinking management strategies.”
Moody’s noted Olmsted County’s credit strengths as having a solid financial position, modest leverage and fixed costs, and a strong regional economy. S&P noted the county’s very strong economy, focus on affordable housing, and exceptional management.
“At Olmsted County, we are committed to using public resources wisely and our strong credit rating is a testament to that,” says Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “We are proud of the sound fiscal decisions made by the board and our county’s Finance team and believe they position our county well for the future.”