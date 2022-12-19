Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man.
Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Ingram was arrested in August 2021 after a Minnesota State Trooper said Ingram was observed crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90. Court document state Ingram sped away from an attempted traffic stop, starting a chase that hit speeds of 134 miles per hour. Even after running over some stop sticks, Ingram kept driving at up to 70 miles per hour until he spread debris all of the highway and his vehicle was running on three rims.
Ingram finally stopped near miler marker 159 in Freeborn County and was arrested. Investigators say they found 203 grams of methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment in Ingram’s vehicle.