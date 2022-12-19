Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

  • 0
Matthew Ingram

Matthew Ingram

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man.

Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars.  Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime.  Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Ingram was arrested in August 2021 after a Minnesota State Trooper said Ingram was observed crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.  Court document state Ingram sped away from an attempted traffic stop, starting a chase that hit speeds of 134 miles per hour.  Even after running over some stop sticks, Ingram kept driving at up to 70 miles per hour until he spread debris all of the highway and his vehicle was running on three rims.

Ingram finally stopped near miler marker 159 in Freeborn County and was arrested.  Investigators say they found 203 grams of methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment in Ingram’s vehicle.

