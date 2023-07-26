Crave restaurant offering free meals to families of Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Crave American Restaurant & Sushi Bar is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest to serve free dinners to its residents.
The charity efforts started out as a bi-monthly service about four months ago. Crave then decided to make it a monthly tradition as more and more children and families started to love it.
"It makes me personally feel special and cared for. I just hope other kids feel like that because not a lot of people take the time and notice these small things, but it blows my mind people actually care for others and volunteer," said Ronald McDonald House resident, Gabriel Franklin.
Now, the restaurant serves up to a hundred people spending over a thousand dollars every dinner to give families time to bond with one another. One patient says it gives him and his family time to unwind after juggling appointments and dealing with the stresses of medical care.
"Makes me feel relaxed knowing that I could just have a meal not having to worry about it and then worry all medication this medication that," said Franklin.
Crave also auctions off a free dinner at its restaurant for two family members living at the Ronald McDonald House every month.