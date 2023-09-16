Crash south of Mason City leaves vehicle wedged under a bridge

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A vehicle went off the road Saturday morning and got wedged under a bridge south of Mason City.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 6 am at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 65. Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy tended to the driver of the vehicle, Anthony Slocum, 38 of Charles City, until medics arrived.
The crash report says Slocum’s vehicle let the road and crashed under the overhead bridge at the top of the embankment. Slocum was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Medics.
Slocum’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene of this accident.