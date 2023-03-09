 Skip to main content
...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Reported across the Region...

.During the afternoon, snow totals primarily ranged from 1 to
3 inches. The snow will continue to fall tonight with the highest
totals occurring this evening. Additional snow totals will range
from 1 to 4 inches with the highest totals in western Wisconsin.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several slide-offs and accidents have been reported late this
afternoon and early evening. If traveling tonight, slow down and
allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Total snowfall will range from 4 to 6 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Crash on I-35 in Rice County involves Austin teenager

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 35 Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7 pm near mile marker 72 in Webster Township.  The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamie Michael Stonehouse, 58 of Montgomery, was partially blocking the lane and partially in the median when he was struck by the southbound Ethan Michael Knox, 17 of Austin,

Stonehouse suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Northfield Hospital.  Knox was not hurt.  The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.

