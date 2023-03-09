Crash on I-35 in Rice County involves Austin teenager

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 35 Thursday evening.
It happened just after 7 pm near mile marker 72 in Webster Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamie Michael Stonehouse, 58 of Montgomery, was partially blocking the lane and partially in the median when he was struck by the southbound Ethan Michael Knox, 17 of Austin,
Stonehouse suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Northfield Hospital. Knox was not hurt. The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.