Crash off I-35 in Freeborn County injures one person

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision in Freeborn County injured one person Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 pm, Robert Stuart Blansett, 52 of Wilburton, Oklahoma, was driving south on Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says Blansett took the off ramp onto Freeborn County Road 46, went through the stop sign, and crashed into the westbound vehicle driven by Billy Estuardo Mayorga, 20 of Glenville.
The State Patrol says Mayorga suffered non-life threatening injuries but was not taken to a health care facility. Blansett was not hurt. The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of this accident.
Albert Lea police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.