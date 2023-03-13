 Skip to main content
Crash knocked out power in Olmsted County neighborhood Sunday night

Olmsted County Sheriff

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A crash knocked out power to part of Cascade Township Sunday night.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old woman from Rochester was driving on West River Road around 7:50 pm Sunday when she went off the road at the intersection near River Bluffs and hit a utility pole.  Deputies say the driver was sent to St. Marys Hospital with possible injuries and then was processed for a drunk driving offense.

People’s Energy Cooperative responded and restored power to part of the neighborhood that had been blacked out.

