Crash involving three vehicles at the border of Mower and Fillmore counties

FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Three vehicles have collided at the border of Mower and Fillmore counties.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 63 just before 2:30 pm Tuesday. A 2019 Chevy Express driven by a 33-year-old man from Rochester was heading east on Highway 63 and waiting to turn left onto Mower/Fillmore Road. There was a collision with an eastbound 2002 Chevy Tahoe driven by a 29-year-old man from Adams. The Express then struck a westbound 2015 Ford Explorer driven by a 30-year-old female from Lyle.
The names and conditions of the drivers have not been released but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.
The Mower and Fillmore county sheriff’s offices, Grand Meadow fire and ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this incident.