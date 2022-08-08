Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
The State Patrol says a passenger in the Highlander was a 76-year-old woman from Everly, Iowa.
The names and conditions of those involved have not been revealed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire and First Responders, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.