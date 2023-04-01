Craft and vendor show held in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Over 70 crafters and vendors were at the event. The purpose of the show was to give businesses the chance to show off their products to people, products such as gnomes, wooden flowers, and shirts.
“It just makes me smile because all the hard work, and then the community to come together and to come out here and to support the vendors and see what they’ve been working on hard all winter and everything, so it’s very satisfying. I just really enjoy doing it," Lisa Canedo, the event organizer, said.
Rochester's Fall Craft & Vendor Shopping Event will take place on October 14th at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.