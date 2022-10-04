Cradle 2 Career Annual Education Summit

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Cradle 2 Career hosted their first ever annual education summit in Rochester. The community-owned initiative is focused on promoting fairness from birth through post-secondary education. The summit's goal is to connect youth-serving organizations with each other. It also focuses on breaking down education-related data such as reading scores in order to better help students in the future. Cradle 2 Career's Executive Director Julie Ruzek said she's very happy to be in her position.
"Having the opportunity now to work with a broader swath of-of organizations both in education and then outside of the walls of education to positively-positively impact the futures for-for youth and children and families in our community is one of the best things I've ever done," Ruzek said.
Cradle 2 Career plans to have a summit in the spring to focus on family and community engagement.