COVID vaccination site at Mall of America to shut down

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Mall of America will close after Friday.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff, and contractors who have worked to make the Mall of America site a cornerstone of Minnesota’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” says Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “This state-run site, along with others that were stood up during the response, provided vital vaccination access to Minnesotans of all ages over the last couple of years.”
The Minnesota Department of Health says the Mall of America vaccination site opened in February 2021 and administered over 236,000 vaccinations.
MDH Commissioner Malcolm will visit with staff and contractors at the Mall of America COVID-19 vaccination site on its last day of operation to thank them for their work serving Minnesotans.