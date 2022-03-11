COVID-19's impact on front line workers two years after pandemic began

MASON CITY, Iowa - Social distancing, wearing masks, and working from home - these were likely things we were not overly familiar with prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it may be hard to believe that it was two years ago this week that the World Health Organization would officially declare a pandemic due to the massive spread in coronavirus cases.
Over the course of the past two years, MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader has dealt with staffing shortage, spikes in patients being admitted for treatment of symptoms, and having to limit visitors. However, things are starting to look up; this past weekend, MercyOne's ICU had 0 patients needing to be treated for COVID-19. With cases dropping, Schlader is anticipating a return for more visitors to the hospital.
"We're really just trying to do the overall good and keep people safe. I'm looking forward to getting visitors back to the bedside, as that can really help the care experience for their loved one."
In addition, Schlader notes of a growing interest in those wanting to be a front line worker. He shared the hospital's partnership with NIACC, including recently hiring 13 graduates.
"We have a jumpstart program. We pay them a stipend while they're finshing up their studies, pay for their nursing exam, and we pay them a signing bonus. We've been pretty successful trying to get out ahead of that."
MercyOne is conducting a virtual job fair from March 20-24. If you're interested, click here.