Covid-19 trends in wastewater decreasing

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the pandemic is winding down, the proof of Covid-19's decline can be found in wastewater.
For nearly two years, Rochester Public Works has teamed up with public health and the University of Minnesota Rochester to test wastewater for the virus.
According to Rochester Deputy Public Works Director Aaron Luckstein, the trend has been decreasing for three weeks. Luckstein says the numbers have been flat since last week. According to recent data the average weekly RNA copies have remained between 0-50 since March 24.
"I think it's a positive. Obviously the pandemic has been long and it has significant impacts on the public and it's comforting to see these numbers stay low and remain low within the community," explains Luckstein.
Rochester Public Works will continue to monitor wastewater throughout the year.