Weather Alert

...Multifaceted Hazardous Winter Weather Tonight...

.Several different hazardous weather elements will affect Iowa
tonight along and behind the passage of a sharp cold front. This
will include widespread strong and gusty winds, snow showers
north, blowing snow from new and previous snows, and bitter cold
wind chills.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected north with total snow
accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph area wide producing blowing snow due to new and already
existing snow cover. Bitter cold wind chills in the teens and
20s below zero central and north.

* WHERE...Snow showers north, with blowing snow, strong gusty
winds and bitter cold wind chills area wide by early Wednesday
morning.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in
rural areas north. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph may blow around
unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

COVID-19 testing and masking recommendations post-holidays

  • 0

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Following the holidays, Minnesota COVID-19 testing sites are seeing an influx in people looking to get tested. The Minnesota Department of Health says demand at testing sites is very high and hospital staff do not currently have capacity to do routine testing.

"very concerned about there being a post-holiday surge. we did see a surge right after christmas and we are likely to see another surge but with the omicron variant in particular, it's so contagious and so much more contagious that it's very likely that there will be a great concern with that," says Sue Yost, director of Freeborn County Public Health.

Albert Lea has a state-run community testing site at Northbridge Mall, plus testing at Mayo Clinic Health System, Hy-Vee, and Walgreens. Yost tells KIMT she's hearing that local testing sites are busy and overwhelmed.

Because of the stress on testing sites, Yost doesn't necessarily recommend everyone who gathered with others over the holidays to get tested. However, if you have any symptoms or were exposed to someone who is positive, you should definitely get tested.

"Even if you get a little scratchy throat or a stuffy nose and it only lasts for a couple hours, it's still important to probably get tested. Because what I've heard is that sometimes that's all it takes and somebody actually tests positive," she explains.

On Tuesday, MDH released new guidance on masking. Unvaccinated and vaccinated people are recommended to wear a well-fitted mask in some settings, such as indoor businesses. MDH recommends high quality masks such as N95s or KN95s which are very good at blocking droplets. You can also layer a disposable mask under a cloth mask to make it more effective.

