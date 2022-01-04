COVID-19 testing and masking recommendations post-holidays

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Following the holidays, Minnesota COVID-19 testing sites are seeing an influx in people looking to get tested. The Minnesota Department of Health says demand at testing sites is very high and hospital staff do not currently have capacity to do routine testing.
"very concerned about there being a post-holiday surge. we did see a surge right after christmas and we are likely to see another surge but with the omicron variant in particular, it's so contagious and so much more contagious that it's very likely that there will be a great concern with that," says Sue Yost, director of Freeborn County Public Health.
Albert Lea has a state-run community testing site at Northbridge Mall, plus testing at Mayo Clinic Health System, Hy-Vee, and Walgreens. Yost tells KIMT she's hearing that local testing sites are busy and overwhelmed.
Because of the stress on testing sites, Yost doesn't necessarily recommend everyone who gathered with others over the holidays to get tested. However, if you have any symptoms or were exposed to someone who is positive, you should definitely get tested.
"Even if you get a little scratchy throat or a stuffy nose and it only lasts for a couple hours, it's still important to probably get tested. Because what I've heard is that sometimes that's all it takes and somebody actually tests positive," she explains.
On Tuesday, MDH released new guidance on masking. Unvaccinated and vaccinated people are recommended to wear a well-fitted mask in some settings, such as indoor businesses. MDH recommends high quality masks such as N95s or KN95s which are very good at blocking droplets. You can also layer a disposable mask under a cloth mask to make it more effective.